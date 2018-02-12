BART’s fence to keep homeless out is too ugly says Ben Bartlett (SF Chronicle)
Cal library to make $1M in cuts, which will reduce book, journal purchases (Daily Cal)
The only attorney for Undocumented Students Program at Cal placed on leave (Daily Cal)
Berkeley Sports celebrates 50 years in business (Daily Cal)
Immigrant mechanic is one who makes America great (East Bay Times)
Clean stormwater fund faces $200M deficit (Daily Cal)
Supporters of Yvette Felarca rally outside Sacramento courtroom (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 02.12.18
