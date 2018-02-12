Oakland man, 22, arrested after Berkeley robbery

Police arrested a 22-year-old Oakland man Sunday night after a robbery in South Berkeley.

Lt. Joe Okies, of the Berkeley Police Department, said officers got a call at 11:30 p.m. about a strong-arm robbery at Shattuck Avenue and Parker Street.

The robber fled west on Parker, as police were responding to the area. Officers quickly spoke with the victim and searched the area for the robber, Okies said.

During the search, one BPD officer saw a man matching the description of the robber who “ran behind a house on Parker,” near California Street.

Police searched the yard of that home and found Jorge Alvarez, 22, of Oakland. They arrested him on suspicion of robbery, Okies said.

Alvarez had not appeared in online booking records as of publication time, so his bail and initial court appearance were not immediately available.

Berkeleyside will update this post when that information is posted.