News Wire

The Berkeley Wire: 02.14.18

By Berkeleyside staff
Children’s by Jef Poskanzer

Former Chancellor Dirks to join new, for-profit international school system (Daily Cal)
Customers ripped off by Premier Cru wine store now being sued (Wine Spectator)
BHS students fundraising to give care packages to the homeless (Daily Cal)
Berkeley declares itself a sanctuary city for cannabis (LA Times)
22-year-old Berkeley man dies in I-880 crash (Patch)
Cal alum sues Southwest for removing him from plane for speaking Arabic  (CBS)