Starting today: Pete Rosos is guest photographer on Berkeleyside Instagram

Starting today, local photographer and regular Berkeleyside contributor Pete Rosos is taking over the Berkeleyside Instagram account. He will post there for one week, through Wednesday Feb. 21. (Follow us on Instagram so you don’t miss his posts.)

Superior images are guaranteed, as Rosos is an accomplished artist, who is as adept at producing compelling street photography, as striking images captured amid the melée of violent uprisings, or simple, beautiful portraits. (Check out his work above, on his website and follow him on his own two Instagram accounts: @2812photography and @2812_on_paper.)

We gave Rosos an open brief: shoot what you want as you go about your day, or night, in Berkeley. As he’s kicking off his guest editorship on Valentine’s Day, there may be a love-themed image or two. Or not. We are excited at the possibilities and look forward to potentially asking more of our many wonderful contributing photographers — or videographers — to guest post for us on Instagram.

Rosos has been working as a freelance photographer for about 20 years. He shoots mainly digital, but also loves film, especially black-and-white. He has done photography for Kapital Clothing Design in Japan, Lifelong Medical Care in the East Bay, and San Francisco Magazine, among many others. His work has been exhibited at the Black Box Gallery in Portland, OR, the Center for Fine Art Photography in Fort Collins, CO, and the Harvey Milk Photography Center in San Francisco. He has been a regular contributor to Berkeleyside since 2012.

We welcome this opportunity to showcase more of Rosos’s work and thank him for accepting the challenge!