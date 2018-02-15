News Wire

The Berkeley Wire: 02.15.18

By Berkeleyside staff
The East Bay’s changing demographics (Express)
Why Great China restaurant has a wine list you wouldn’t believe (SF Chronicle)
Liberals divided as California mulls housing push (Guardian)
UC Berkeley consumer center created with gift (The Recorder)
Six young faculty members named Sloan Research fellows (UCB News)
Berkeley Art Center’s new show celebrates California landscapes (Daily Cal)
Epic ‘Ragtime’ musical comes to Berkeley Playhouse (East Bay Times)