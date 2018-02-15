Update: Woman found stabbed at Aquatic Park is in critical condition

Update, 4:51 p.m. BPD reports that the woman, who is 38 and transient, is in critical condition at a local trauma hospital.

Original story: A woman found Thursday afternoon with stab wounds in West Berkeley’s Aquatic Park has been taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities report.

Officers were called to the park at 12:30 p.m. to help the woman, said Lt. Kevin Schofield, a spokesman for the Berkeley Police Department.

The Berkeley Fire Department took the woman to the hospital by ambulance. Her age, city of residence and condition have not been provided.

Schofield said police were told the stabbing happened hours earlier, and the location of the attack was unknown.

“At this point officers are still working to locate a scene or where it occurred, to include confirming if it happened in Berkeley or elsewhere,” he said.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information is provided.