Authorities respond to fire at homeless camp in West Berkeley

Berkeley Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless camp on Second Street in West Berkeley Friday morning.

According to BPD Assistant Fire Chief Keith May, the fire caused one minor injury and was extinguished by around 10 a.m. The call came in at 9:46 a.m. and the first engine arrived on scene at 9:56 a.m, he said.

The exact location of the fire was the back side of 1332 Second St. near the Pacific Steel Casting plant.

Black, billowing smoke could be seen rising into the sky from far away. Because the fire was so close to Pacific Steel, many people assumed the fire had started there.

Chris Anderson shared the video, below.

Berkeleyside updated this developing story as we gathered more information.