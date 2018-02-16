Augie’s Montreal Deli introduces Berkeley to smoke meat (Nosh)
Anchor Brewing’s newest Golden State Warriors lager (East Bay Times)
Dee Spot, Propaganda Gastropub among latest Emeryville small business closures and stalled projects (E’ville Eye)
Up your cooking game with 8 essential foodie classes (7×7)
The five Chinese cuisines you’ll see the most in the Bay Area (SFGate)
Don’t judge a wine by the grape on its label (New York Times)
Three restaurants to try soon (San Francisco Magazine)
Draymond Green tells us where he eats, drinks and gets a haircut in the Bay Area (Time Out San Francisco)
The Nosh Wire: 02.16.18
