Video: Family, friends gather at vigil for Kelli Zachery, who died in traffic collision

Family and friends gathered Thursday evening at the Ward Street home of the father of a 27-year-old woman who was killed last week in a traffic collision on Ashby Avenue.

Kelli Zachery, 27, was driving to work when her car collided with an AC Transit bus around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 8. The bus and car then careened into a parked truck and two homes on the south side of Ashby near California.

After meeting outside Kelvin Zachery’s home, where a Valentine’s Day memorial had been set up for Kelli on Wednesday, the 70-strong group walked across the street to San Pablo Park. They lit candles and walked around the perimeter of the park, passing an outdoor boxing class and a group playing soccer, before gathering on the basketball courts.

Once settled there, Kelli’s mother and father released two large bunches of pink balloons at precisely 6:28 p.m. Kelvin Zachery said that was because Kelli had died at 6:28 a.m., at the moment of the crash. He asked that everyone remember her every Feb. 8 at that time, and sent his thoughts and prayers to the driver of the bus that crashed into the red Honda Civic his daughter was driving a week before. Zachery, who led the sunset vigil, has been an AC Transit driver himself for 25 years.

