Yes, that is hail in Berkeley!

After a month without a drop of precipitation, the East Bay saw a smattering of rain and hail this afternoon. It brought shouts of glee and numerous videos, tweets and Instagram posts. Perhaps the reaction was so strong since Berkeley and the region have been enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures the past few weeks that have touched 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service reports that temperatures will drop to 36 degrees overnight in Berkeley. Tuesday’s high will be around 51 degrees.