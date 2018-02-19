Yes, that is hail in Berkeley!

After a month without a drop of precipitation, the East Bay saw a smattering of rain and hail this afternoon. It brought shouts of glee and numerous videos, tweets and Instagram posts. Perhaps the reaction was so strong since Berkeley and the region have been enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures the past few weeks that have touched 70 degrees.
.@berkeleyside Snow ❄️ in #berkeley! pic.twitter.com/LE2RlNAhk4
— Rachel Anderson (@Weezus) February 19, 2018
The sky is falling in @CityofBerkeley at 4:10 pm. @berkeleyside @PaulDeannoKPIX @KPIXDesk @nbcbayarea @KTVU pic.twitter.com/zSWI04DUUN
— Alan Wang (@AlanWangNow) February 20, 2018
Sleet in Berkeley. @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/jfUeVfEGWr
— Dave Curtis 🔴🛰 (@dwcssl) February 19, 2018
Hail collection in Berkeley! @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/EcqjAtCL0g
— Lori Droste (@loridroste) February 20, 2018
Awww hail no…North Berkeley under attack! @berkeleyside @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/9tpfgfWZaL
— Todd K. Wagner, Sr. (@tkwagner) February 20, 2018
The National Weather Service reports that temperatures will drop to 36 degrees overnight in Berkeley. Tuesday’s high will be around 51 degrees.