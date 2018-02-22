Man arrested after hitting owner and son, robbery at South Berkeley liquor store

A man who struck a business owner and his son at a Berkeley liquor store Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, authorities report.

Robert Guillebeau, 32, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is now being held on $100,000 bail until his arraignment Friday.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel, department spokesman, said officers responded to a battery report outside a liquor store in the 3000 block of Adeline Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Frankel said the man later identified as Guillebeau reportedly went into the shop and tried to leave without paying for several items. When the shop owner and his son confronted the man, he struck them, then fled.

Frankel said police quickly stopped Guillebeau at the Ashby BART station and arrested him.

According to Alameda County jail records online, Guillebeau’s arrest also triggered a parole violation. He is scheduled for arraignment Friday morning at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in downtown Oakland.

Police did not release the name of the business Thursday, but it was identified as the Black & White liquor store, at 3027 Adeline St., in radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.