The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Feb. 23-25

RITUAL NOISE If you’ve seen Black Panther, you want further doses of Afrofuturism. BAMPFA is obliging your yearning this weekend in part of Ritual Noise. The three-part performance event, programmed by Chika Okoye and David Brazil, includes LEXAGON, described as an Afrofuturist sonic mirage; Titania Kumeh, whose performances are meditations on her family, ancestry, and experiences as a first-generation, Liberian-Bahamian American maneuvering through the world in the body of a black woman; and Earthbound, a collaboration between Jade Ariana Fair and Angel Castellon. Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

RENDON HALL GRAND OPENING From time to time on The It List, we’ve featured performances at the California Jazz Conservatory on Addison Street. Expect those references to increase with the opening of the new Rendon Hall, a 100-seat performance space modeled after Harlem’s Minton Playhouse (famed Berkeley architects Wong Logan designed Rendon Hall). To kick off the opening celebrations, pianist, composer, arranger, producer and educator Marcos Silva presents an afternoon of original music inspired by his Brazilian roots on Sunday. Silva will be joined by a powerhouse band including bassist Scott Thompson, drummer Mauricio Zottarelli and saxophonist Gary Meek. Sunday, Feb. 25, 4:30 p.m., Rendon Hall, 2040 Addison St.​

UNBOUGHT & UNBOSSED If you’re a self-respecting Berkeleyan, of course you remember Shirley Chisholm (left): the first African American Congresswoman, the first woman to run for a major party’s presidential nomination, and the first African American to run for a major party’s presidential nomination. Black Repertory Group’s Unbought & Unbossed, written by Mona Vaughn-Scott, allows the audience to experience the dramatic and emotional journey of Chisholm. Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Black Repertory Group, 3201 Adeline St.

GENEALOGY In honor of Black History Month genealogist, Cynthia McDaniels will teach African American genealogy research for beginners at the Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library on Saturday. The focus will be on researching one’s African American ancestors. McDaniels will explain and demonstrate the steps necessary to start researching one’s ancestors and will demonstrate with both online and print resources. McDaniels will point to free tools that are available on the internet. Attendees will receive a complimentary packet of materials to continue their research after the event. The event is limited to 35 attendees: pre-register by calling the library (510-981-6260) or by visiting in person. Saturday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, 1901 Russell St.

LAWN CHAIRS Here’s an odd pitch for your Saturday night: “Limited amounts of breakfast food will be served.” Maybe there’s some deeper meaning there, but it’s the lure for the last Bay Area show before Lawn Chairs embarks on a full US tour. The “built-to-spill-core” band will be performing at 924 Gilman on Saturday night. Even if you don’t snag some of that limited breakfast food, you’ll also be able to hear The Vacant Shapes (an indie garage rock’n’roll group from SLO), Like Roses (emo-pop from Berkeley), and Riley McShane (solo electric indie folk from San Jose). Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m., 924 Gilman St.

Don’t miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

A winning ‘Bamboozled’ opens Central Works’ 2018 season

Big Screen Berkeley: ‘The Party’

Actual Trio: Berkeley’s friendly neighborhood jazz group plays home

With ‘BetweenUs’ TheatreFirst offers stories of activism