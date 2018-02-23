Woman paralyzed, man charged after near-fatal Berkeley stabbing

The woman who was stabbed in Aquatic Park in Berkeley last week was left paralyzed, and her attacker has been charged with attempted murder, according to court papers.

Police arrested Christopher Cornelius Crosby, 29, on Tuesday after he was identified as the person who committed the stabbing, according to court documents. Crosby has no permanent home address and reportedly stayed at a campsite in Aquatic Park.

The 38-year-old woman who was stabbed was paralyzed, according to court papers. She lived in a tent some distance away from other campers who have set up in the southern section of the park, said one person familiar with the area.

When police found the woman, at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15, she had a wound to her neck and was taken to the hospital for treatment: “A knife blade was removed from the victim’s neck during surgery,” according to court papers from this week. “The victim suffered a spinal cord injury and is in critical condition.”

Crosby is on felony probation in Alameda County for a 2013 robbery conviction.

He has been charged with attempted murder, as well as a special allegation for great bodily injury due to the paralysis, according to court documents. He also was charged with a second felony: assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Crosby also has felony convictions in 2010 for burglary, in Alameda and San Mateo counties, and in 2013 for receiving stolen property in Alameda County.

He is being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail, and is scheduled to enter a plea March 6 at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, according to court records online.