Say hello to our new Instagram guest photographer: Kelly Sullivan

Starting today, local photographer and regular Berkeleyside contributor Kelly Sullivan, four of whose images are shown above, is taking over the Berkeleyside Instagram account. She will post there for one week. (Follow us on Instagram so you don’t miss her photographs.)

Follow @Berkeleyside on Instagram.

Sullivan follows on from our very first Instagram guest photographer, Pete Rosos, who wrapped up a week of posting his images on Wednesday. Rosos ranged across the city, from Panoramic hill through the Ashby flea to the Gilman skatepark. The long-time Berkeleyside contributor loved doing it, writing, “This has been an addicting experience. I haven’t been shooting much in Berkeley over the last two years. so it was a welcome challenge to go out and consciously try and interpret the city again after a longer break.”

Sullivan, who also lives in Berkeley, earned a BA in photography from Webster University and currently works as a stringer for Getty Images, a contributing photographer for several Bay Area news publications, and a freelancer for hire. Her work has appeared internationally in publications like Vogue, CNet, Billboard, Essence, Forbes, Entertainment Weekly, Fortune, People, Bustle, New York Magazine and Vulture. Clients have included HBO, Cinemax, Motorola, American Express, Nasdaq and Gucci. Check out her website and follow her on Instagram at @kelly0graphy.

We welcome this opportunity to showcase more of Sullivan’s work. See what she comes up with on our Instagram.