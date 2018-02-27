Bites: FOB Kitchen takes over Juhu space, Oaktown Spice kombucha workshops, Gather pours ‘Cocktails for Change’

FRESH OFF THE BEACH Looks like Temescal can look forward to a new Filipino spot in the area. According to Eater, San Francisco pop-up FOB Kitchen will take over the Juhu Beach Club space and open in late spring. FOB Kitchen had been cooking at Gashead Tavern in San Francisco since 2016, but ended its stint there on Feb. 2 to look for a permanent space. It didn’t take too long for owners Janice and Brandi Dulce to find that spot. On Feb. 24, Juhu owners Preeti Mistry and Ann Nadeau posted the news of the new owners on Navi Kitchen’s Facebook page, with the message: “We could not be more thrilled to share this news with our Navi family… Meet the new owners of the former Juhu Beach Club space, FOB Kitchen. Brandi and Janice Dulce (and adorable twins Phoenix and Sequoia) will be bringing their delicious Filipino cuisine to Temescal. Wishing them all the success and joy we had here with JBC!! #keepinitqueer.” FOB Kitchen, which has made a name for itself for its Filipino eats — like longanisa (garlic pork sausage), pancit (stirfried cellophane noodles), arroz caldo (chicken and rice porridge) and sinigang (sour tamarind soup) — will be open for evening service (including cocktails) and weekend brunch. Will have more details on Nosh when an opening date is announced. FOB Kitchen will be at 5179 Telegraph Ave. (at 51st), Oakland

SCOBY DO If you love kombucha but hate the cost of buying bottles of the fizzy, fermented drink at the store, here’s an event you won’t want to miss: Oaktown Spice Shop is hosting two in-store kombucha workshops — from 7:15-8:45 p.m., March 6 in Oakland and March 20 in Albany — with certified nutritionist and Intentional Vegetable pop-up dinner co-founder Lila Volkas. At the workshop, Volkas will discuss the history of kombucha, the health benefits of drinking it and show you how to ferment your own ‘booch at home using a starter called a SCOBY. Tickets are $50 and include a kombucha starter kit. Oaktown Spice Shop, 546 Grand Ave. (between Euclid and MacArthur), Oakland and 1224 Solano Ave. (at Talbott), Albany

DRINKS FOR GOOD Gather in Berkeley announced a new adjunct to their beverage menu this month that will make you feel good about ordering another drink with dinner. Cocktails for Change is a seasonal offering of four craft drinks (priced at $13 each); all proceeds from each cocktail benefit a specific non-profit organization. The Cocktails for Change menu currently features The Resistance!, a mezcal based drink with citrus and lavender syrup, supporting Inequality Media; The Lorax, made with cachaça, lime and prickly pear, supporting the National Forest Foundation; Camino Real, a cilantro-infused tequila drink with lime, agave, golden balsamic and chili oil, supporting Centro Legal de la Raza; and Fault & Fractured, a low ABV cocktail made with oloroso sherry, Pür Spirits amaro, Cocchi Americano, lemon juice and soda water, supporting Food & Water Watch. Gather, 2200 Oxford St. (between Kittredge and Addison), Berkeley

KEEPING CONSCIOUS Speaking of dining for a good cause, Sunday Suppers has been on hiatus but is set to return in March. The four-year-old fundraising dinner series was started by restaurateur Charlie Hallowell, who is currently in the midst of a sexual misconduct scandal. Last month, Lauren Gries, Sunday Suppers event coordinator confirmed that the dinner series was cutting ties with its founder, writing “we will not be holding the series in its current form with Charlie Hallowell at the helm.” The dinner in March will be a collaboration with Chez Panisse to benefit The Conscious Kitchen, a Sausalito-based nonprofit that works with schools to serve fresh, local, seasonal and non-GMO meals that are prepared on site and produce zero waste. Tickets are $100 and include a multi-course, prix-fixe meal and wine. Although there are two seatings, tickets are currently only available for the 8 p.m. seating on March 11. Chez Panisse, 1517 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine), Berkeley

BERKELEY RUSH Colorado “meals-in-a-bowl” chain Rush Bowls just signed a deal last week for a new franchise location in Berkeley. Rush Bowls will be owned and operated by Bay Area resident, Kenny Noori. Rush Bowls offers menu items like bowls of fresh fruit and frozen yogurt or açaí topped with granola and honey and smoothies, made with fruit and vegetables. Noori will open the one Rush Bowls in Berkeley for now, but eventually plans to open eight to ten more locations throughout the Bay Area. Rush Bowls will be at 1935 Addison St. (between Milvia and MLK), Berkeley

