The East Bay restaurants that opened and closed in February

Berkeley

Open

AUGIE’S MONTREAL DELI On Feb. 17, Lex Gopnik-Lewinski opened his new deli, allowing him to finally share his smoke meat recipe with Berkeley. The tradition of smoke meat comes from the Romanian Jews who popularized the delicacy in Montreal. At Augie’s, you’ll find the specialty on salads and sandwiches, and offered as plates with a pickle and coleslaw. It also serves the “most authentic poutine south of the border.” Needless to say, this deli is not for the vegans among us. While there are a few meat-free options — like a grilled cheese curd sandwich and fried cheese curds — it will prove difficult to make a meal out of the few sides decked out in cheese and gravy. Prices range from $7-$15 for salads and sandwiches. Augie’s Montreal Deli, 875 Potter St. (between Seventh and Fifth), Berkeley

BRAZILIAN BREAD This new Brazilian café opened on Feb. 14. Owner Delvira Rodrigues originally comes from Brazil, where she ate cheesy rolls of pão de queijo every day with her family. When she came to the U.S., she perfected her cheese bread recipe and opened a catering company called Brazilian Breads, but she continued to dream of having her own café. Eventually she was able to fulfill her dream with the café on Solano Avenue. The offerings on the menu range from sandwiches to pastries, crepes to açaí bowls, with its specialty being Brazilian cheese bread. Brazilian Bread, 1707 Solano Ave. (at Tulare), Berkeley

I.B.’S BERKELEY Some Berkeley diners were concerned when I.B.’s on Durant Avenue closed this past holiday season. The sandwich spot has been serving the Berkeley community since 1991, but it closed temporarily for a remodel and rebranding. On Feb. 17, I.B.’s reopened with a new look, but don’t worry, the sandwiches are still the same. I.B.’s claim to fame is its list of cheesesteaks, with toppings ranging from mushrooms to BBQ sauce. I.B.’s Berkeley, 2513 Durant Ave. (between Telegraph and Bowditch), Berkeley

IN THE WOOD A new gastropub has come to Elmwood. In the Wood offers wood-fired pizza and wine, like its predecessor, Cugini Manzone, but it will not take on the role of a classic Italian restaurant. Instead, it also offers dishes like fish tacos, a roasted beet salad, burgers and steak to complement its drink menu of craft beers and sustainable wines. The restaurant also offers gluten-free and vegan menu options, so it could be a good place for a variety of diners. In the Wood, 2930 College Ave. (between Russell and Ashby), Berkeley

NICHI RAMEN This month, the Subway on Southside got a new roommate. Nichi Ramen moved into the Subway restaurant on Bancroft Way across from the Cal campus, meaning there are two fast food joints in the same room. The ramen shop is the newest opening of Espresso Roma, a corporation best known for its coffee shops around Berkeley. Nichi currently offers a limited menu of tonkotsu ramen and barley tea. Nichi Ramen, 2490 Bancroft Way (at Telegraph), Berkeley

Closed

THE BEANERY After years of business in the Elmwood, The Beanery at 2925 College Ave. waved goodbye as it closed earlier this month. The coffee shop’s owners sold the space to Berkeley salad restaurant, Organic Greens, which has another location on Kittredge Street. For fans of The Beanery’s drinks, Organic Greens will continue to serve coffee and tea sourced from The Beanery. And while The Elmwood is sad to see it go, The Beanery remains strong just across the bridge in San Francisco.

LES ARCEAUX After only five months of business, French-inspired wine bar Les Arceaux closed this month. But owners Mikha Diaz and Alana O’Neal aren’t giving up the space. They will reopen as Idyllwild, a new concept that will more closely mirror their previous business venture in San Francisco, Two Sisters Bar and Books. The goal is to keep aspects of Les Arceaux that the community loved, while allowing their business to become more fiscally sustainable. Idyllwild will be open from the afternoon until the evening for craft cocktails and small bites. It is expected to open in early March. Idyllwild will be at 1849 Shattuck Ave. (at Hearst), Berkeley

THE MELT For more than five years, the corner of Telegraph and Channing was home for the cheesy goodness of Southside’s The Melt. Sadly, the chain shuttered its Berkeley location this month. According to the Daily Cal, the closure was quite abrupt as the employees were notified the weekend before the restaurant closed the following Monday. While the restaurant has not given a definitive reason for the closure, some speculate that prices were above the average Cal student’s budget. The owners are now searching for a new location in the East Bay.

Oakland

Open

CHOW OAKLAND Chow has already seen great success at its other locations in San Francisco, Lafayette and Danville, so it was no surprise that the grand opening of its new Piedmont Avenue location on Feb. 14 went well. Chow offers gourmet comfort food — everything from pizza to baked goat cheese — at fairly affordable prices (ranging from $10-$18 for sandwiches and entrees). The menu is quite extensive and includes a substantial drink list, including cocktails, draft beers and wines. The Oakland location is similar to the Lafayette Chow, which features a bakery and grocery store offering fresh ingredients for home cooking. The whole idea of a combined restaurant and market is part of owner Tony Gulisano’s dream to transition from “restaurateur to restaurateur-grocer.” Chow Oakland, 3770 Piedmont Ave. (at Yosemite), Oakland

COLOSO COFFEE In September, Coloso closed its location at 1715 Webster St. The café was forced to relocate, as the building will eventually become a residential tower. Fortunately, Coloso found a new spot in neighboring Old Oakland, taking over the space formerly occupied by Endgame Café, a coffee shop run by the game store next door. Coloso serves Heart Coffee from Portland and pastries from Oakland’s Bon 2 Bakeshop and Little Arrow. Coloso Coffee, 917 Washington St. (at 10th), Oakland

THE HIDEAWAY A new burger joint has taken the place of Bourbon & Beef in Rockridge. The menu focuses on gourmet burgers such as the lamb burger and the “Hangover Burger,” but also provides various appetizers and craft cocktails. The drink list also includes a “Hangover Bucket,” referring to any five bottles or cans of beer for $20, and boozy milkshakes. With drink options like that, The Hideaway will no doubt be a success. (Read more about our recent visit to The Hideaway, tomorrow on Nosh.) The Hideaway, 5634 College Ave. (between Keith and Ocean View), Oakland

JUDOKU Korean fried chicken joint Wingman closed last month, and we wondered what was coming next. Turns out it’s the second location of Oakland sushi restaurant, Judoku (the original location is found at 3314 Piedmont Ave.). Judoku offers a wide variety of sushi rolls, bowls and bento boxes to go along with cold appetizers and seafood salads. Judoku, 5268-5306 College Ave. (between Clifton and Bryant), Oakland

L’ACAJOU BAKERY AND CAFÉ Matthew Roder has brought his bakery and café to Oakland. After years of success in San Francisco, L’acajou will now serve the Woodminster neighborhood with its popular breakfast, lunch and bakery items. The café serves reasonably priced food — breakfast sandwiches, salads, bowls and pastries — and beverages. And its overall atmosphere is perfect for afternoon of reading or chatting with friends. Just make sure to check the hours before heading over as L’acajou closes at 2 p.m. on weekdays, 4 p.m. on the weekend, and is closed altogether on Mondays. L‘acajou Bakery and Café, 5020 Woodminster Ln. (near Mountain), Oakland

MODERN COFFEE Modern Coffee opened its third location in Downtown Oakland this month. As with its other locations, it combines a chic atmosphere with coffee from a variety of roasters, including Stumptown Coffee from Oregon and Verve Coffee Roasters from Santa Cruz, giving customers a chance to sample several coffees to find their favorite roast. The café also offers a wide selection of teas and treats to mix things up from your regular cup of joe and even offers catering to spice up all your business meetings. Modern Coffee, 1300 Clay St. (between 12th and 14th), Oakland

NOAH’S NEW YORK BAGELS Noah’s Bagels has found a new home in Temescal and not everyone is thrilled. The previous location was that of the family-owned Genova Delicatessen, a neighborhood favorite. The new Noah’s takes over half the Genova space, has a contemporary look, a new beverage program with a craft tea bar and features a “baking theater” where customers can watch the bakers make bagels. The entire concept is part of a larger plan for the chain to open 25 to 30 new locations in California over the next five years. Noah’s New York Bagels, 5095 Telegraph Ave. (between 51st and 49th), Oakland

NYUM BAI The space formerly occupied by The Half Orange reopened this month as the new location for Nyum Bai. The Cambodian restaurant in Fruitvale is owner Nite Yun’s first brick-and-mortar space. Previously, she had been cooking and selling her food as a pop-up and at a temporary kiosk at the Emeryville Public Market. Nyum Bai’s lunch menu is centered around noodle dishes, while dinner takes a more traditional approach with larger dishes including curries and soups. Aside from the food, the interior of the restaurant makes the spot a must see as it is decorated with ’60s Cambodian record cover replicas. Nyum Bai, 3340 E 12th St. (between 33rd and 34th), Oakland

MARUFUKU RAMEN The original Marufuku location in San Francisco’s Japantown has done so well that the ramen shop has crossed the Bay Bridge to open a second location in the Temescal neighborhood of Oakland. Marufuku’s tonkotsu broth, made with pork bones, is cooked for 20 hours. It also offers a paitan ramen, with a similarly creamy broth made with chicken bones. The Paitan DX ramen, which comes with a grilled chicken leg side dish, is limited to only 15 bowls a day. The menu also includes small rice bowls, various appetizers and drinks such as beer, shochu and sake. Marufuku Ramen, 4828 Telegraph Ave. (between 49th and 51st), Oakland

Closed

AUTHENTIC BAGEL COMPANY About a month ago, Authentic Bagel Company owner, Jason Scott closed up the Jack London Square bagel shop and wholesale business (at 463 2nd St.) to plan out the future of the company. After his brother left the business, Scott found it difficult to manage the company alone. Scott closed Authentic to reevaluate and look for new investors. At this time, the future of Authentic Bagel Company remains uncertain.

Beyond

Open

ALMANAC BEER COMPANY After years of contract brewing, Almanac Beer Company has finally established its own brewing space in Alameda as of Feb 2. Not only does it have its own brewing facilities and distribution center, it is has a taproom for eager customers to get their beer fix on site. The taproom mostly offers barrel-aged beers, but some IPAs, lagers and pilsners are also available. Although there is not a kitchen or chef at the new location, rotating food trucks parked outside offer snacks. Almanac Beer Co. Barrel House & Taproom, 651 West Tower Ave. (at Pan Am), Alameda

C CASA The five-time recipient of Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award has chosen Emeryville’s Public Market as its newest location. The East Bay will now get to experience owner Catherine Bergen’s “fresh approach to tacos and much more”, that was previously only available at C Casa’s Napa location. C Casa is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It sources grass-fed beef, antibiotic free lamb & pork and fresh vegetables for its fare. Aside from tacos, C Casa offers salads, dinner plates, rotisserie chicken and a monthly enchilada special. C Casa, 5959 Shellmound St. (near Market), Emeryville

OCEAN VIEW BREW WORKS A new nano-brewery opened this month in Albany and it goes by the name of Ocean View Brewery. Family and crowd funds went towards opening Scott and Vonnie Davidson’s new spot, which currently consists of a 3.5 barrel brewery and a tasting room. According to its Facebook page, the owners are still in the process of finishing up their taproom. Still, they’ve got a lot to offer with signature glassware, Scrabble tables and a Little Free Library out front. Ocean View Brew Works, 627 San Pablo Ave. (between Garfield and Portland), Albany

Closed

DEE SPOT When Dee Spot opened in September 2016, taking the place of Farley’s Coffee (1195 65th St.), owner Channarith Vanthin had high hopes of serving the community of Emeryville. He kept many of the staff from Farley’s and offered a menu of healthy fare, but ultimately, he could not sustain the business. He closed Dee Spot this month. The E’ville Eye reported that Vanthin typically worked 140 hours per week, which “led to a recent emergency room visit citing fatigue.” Vanthin told the E’ville Eye he may consider reopening if he can find a business owner, but at this time, the space will only be open for intermittent pop-up events.

NEW SEASONS Emeryville has been anticipating the opening of the New Seasons location since October 2015. Unfortunately, the Portland-based market chain has decided not to abandon the project on Shellmound Avenue just as construction was almost finished. The company will not be opening any new markets in the Bay Area, instead focusing on its locations in the Pacific Northwest for now. At this time, there are no known plans for the space.

PROPAGANDA Emeryville seems to be having a tough time this month, as three eateries including Propaganda (at 4000 Adeline St.) got the ax. As reported by the E’ville Eye, suspicions about Propaganda’s impending closure arose when the gastropub’s holiday hours were infrequent and sporadic. Owner Kiet Truong later confirmed that he sold the location and that the property will remain a restaurant, however, further details are still limited. We’ll have more updates on Nosh as we get them.