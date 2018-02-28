The East Bay restaurants that opened and closed in February (Nosh)
Umami Mart now stocks shōchū and Japanese whisky in Old Oakland (East Bay Express)
Why Abesha Ethiopian Cuisine is one of the East Bay’s best Ethiopian restaurants (East Bay Express)
Marufuku brings Hakata-style ramen to Temescal (Hoodline)
New cuts of meat are trending now (Oakland Magazine)
Bay Area food writers represent in 2018 International Association of Culinary Professionals Awards (SFGate)
The Nosh Wire: 02.28.18
