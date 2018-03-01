Feds say UC Berkeley mishandled sexual harassment complaints (SF Chronicle)
The lasting influence of Kermit Lynch’s memoir on wine (Town & Country)
Berkeley considers tax increases for November election (Daily Cal)
Heroism and carnage of Vietnam War captured in ‘My Lai’ (SF Gate)
JazzGirls empowers with workshop for young musicians (Daily Cal)
City of Berkeley honors Center for Early Intervention on Deafness (CEID)
Jonah Markowitz has attended the same class at Cal for 20 years (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 03.01.18
Feds say UC Berkeley mishandled sexual harassment complaints (SF Chronicle)