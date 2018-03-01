Principal: Online post ‘threatened a shooting’ at Berkeley High School on Thursday

Berkeley High School Principal Erin Schweng sent the following message out to families, staff and students around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, via the School Messenger system and the e-tree:

Good Afternoon Families,

I’m writing to share information with you about a situation we have been dealing with this afternoon, in collaboration with our Berkeley Police Department partners. Around 12:30 p.m., I was notified by our school resource officer that an anonymous tip was received about an internet posting that threatened a shooting incident at Berkeley High School today. While we do not know who made the post or whether the threat is credible, we immediately closed entrances to all but the main office, and posted additional safety staff and administrators around the perimeter. We will had [sic] extra BPD presence surrounding our perimeter during dismissal and they will remain throughout the evening. We are not cancelling today’s after-school and evening events at BHS.

Sadly, there has been a surge in threats, tips and false alarms since the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, and despite the high likelihood that today’s threat will not materialize, we nevertheless have to respond immediately with appropriate resources. My aim is not to be alarmist, but simply to let you know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously and prioritizing student safety over all.

We remain in constant communication with law enforcement partners this afternoon as we work to make additional determinations about the credibility of this anonymous report. As more information comes in, it will directly impact our decisions going forward, and I will write again soon with whatever is relevant and appropriate to share. In the meantime, our staff will remain vigilant.

As an additional precaution, beginning tomorrow we will close the A gate on Allston Way during instructional hours; students and staff entering campus during this time should come through the main office.

I am very aware that communications like these are incredibly unsettling to receive, and I want to acknowledge that. It is with a heavy heart that I even write this at all.

Thank you, and a huge thank you to our safety staff and BPD for their support today.

Correction: This story initially said the letter was sent out at 4:40 p.m. It was sent around 3:40 p.m.