UC Berkeley student arrested after dorm-room sexual assault report

A 19-year-old UC Berkeley student was arrested early Tuesday morning after the sexual assault of another student at a residence hall near campus, authorities report.

Isaac Lee was arrested at Unit 1, Deutsch Hall, at 2:41 a.m., according to online records from the University of California Police Department. He is no longer in custody.

Lee was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and oral copulation, according to UCPD records. The incident took place at 10:44 p.m. Monday. Unit 1 is located at 2650 Durant Ave., near College Avenue.

Alameda County jail records describe the arrest in slightly different terms: the rape of someone who was incapable of consent, and lewd and lascivious conduct with someone under 14 years old.

Sgt. Sabrina Reich, UCPD spokeswoman, said the Alameda County district attorney’s office is now assessing the investigation to decide whether to file charges.

Reich said the victim and suspect knew each other.

“We have provided information to the victim on how to file a Title IX complaint since the victim and suspect are both students,” she said.

Reich said UCPD did not put out an alert about the arrest because “the suspect was identified and arrested immediately, and there is no ongoing or immediate threat to the community.”