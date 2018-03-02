The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley this weekend

CUT CHEMIST AT CORNERSTONE Cut Chemist, DJ of hip-hop group Jurassic 5, will be spinning at Cornerstone on Saturday, March 3, to mark the release this week of Die Cut, his first solo record since 2006. Die Cut features appearances by Deantoni Parks (The Mars Volta), Biz Markie, actress Erika Christensen (Parenthood), tune-yards, Farmer Dave Scher, Dexter Story, and more. Cut Chemist was a founding member of Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli. He’s toured with Shakira, made appearances in the Academy Award-nominated films Juno, Jennifer’s Body, and Up In The Air, and has headlined the Hollywood Bowl alongside DJ Shadow. Cornerstone is at 2367 Shattuck Ave. (at Durant). Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for 8:30 p.m. show. Details and tickets at Cornerstone’s website.

ART SHOW: ‘THE SPACE BETWEEN’ SHOH, an exhibition space for original works by East Bay artists, has just opened a new show, ‘The Spaces Between.’ Check out new works by Susan Adamé, Wilma Wyss, Dobee Snowber and Susan Taylor at the gallery this weekend or before it closes on March 24. SHOH states as its goal “to assist in helping the right works find the right collectors and to encourage new relationships between local artists, art lovers and our community.” SHOH is at 700 Gilman St. (at Second Street) in Berkeley. Visit SHOH online.

FIX IT CLINIC The Berkeley Public Library is hosting a free Fix It Clinic on Saturday March 3, 1-4 p.m., at the Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch (where the Tool Lending Library’s staff will be assisting). Bring in your broken furniture, appliances, tools, toys, clothes, and other household items and repair them using provided materials and with the help of community experts. The ultimate objective is to grow a culture of repair (rather than one of disposal) and build a community of fixers, said the library’s Jack Baur. The Fix-It Clinics were developed with artist Vita Wells, Culture of Repair, the Berkeley Ecology Center and the City’s Zero Waste Division, with donations from Ace Hardware. Another Fix It Clinic is scheduled for March 24 at the North Branch. Registering for the clinic is recommended. Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch is at 1901 Russell Street (at MLK). Details at BPL.

LES DÉLICES PERFORM ‘AGE OF INDULGENCE’ Ohio-based Les Délices perform Age of Indulgence, works of the French Rococo Saturday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church. The works, by François-André Philidor andJean-Philippe Rameau among others, are described as being “full of wit and elegance.” Founded by baroque oboist Debra Nagy in 2009, Les Délices has established a reputation for “concerts and recordings…that are journeys of discovery.” In addition to Nagy, the members of Les Délices are: Julie Andrijeski and Adriane Post, violins; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; and Mark Edwards, harpsichord. Age of Indulgence spotlights the musical culture of Paris in the 1740s and ‘50s, a world with a wealth of opportunities to find a patron and thrive as a musician. St. Mary Magdalen Church is at 2005 Berryman St. (at Henry). Details and tickets at SFEMS.org

VEGAN FOOD SWAP Swap your homemade or home-grown creations and get ideas and recipes from other swappers at the Vegan Food Swap at Ashby Community Garden Sunday at 1 p.m. Some things you can swap: backyard produce, baked goods, condiments, soups, pickled and fermented goods, home brews, herbal remedies and beauty products. As this is a vegan food swap, please don’t bring items containing animal products such as: meat, dairy, eggs, honey, beeswax, wool, leather, gelatin or collagen. No need to be vegan to participate. Fill out the swap sheet before showing up. Ashby Community Garden is at 1376 Ashby Ave. (between Acton and Mabel). Details.