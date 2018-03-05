Race for Assembly District 15 brings out formidable field of candidates

One of the most competitive elections in the state is underway in the East Bay, where twelve candidates are running for State Assembly in the 15th District.

It’s an unusually stacked field, with half of the candidates already holding public office. Fundraising for the seat outstripped all other Assembly races in the state last year.

With a Democrat virtually assured of winning the liberal district (which stretches from north Oakland to Hercules), disagreements within the party, such as how to solve the state’s housing crisis and deal with charter schools, are expected to play out in the race.

Each week KQED Radio will be airing a profile of a candidate in the race, which you can hear below.

Berkeleyside is publishing each AD15 candidate profile as part of our editorial partnership with KQED.