There’s something for everyone in downtown Berkeley (7×7)
Focal Point: The face of independent eyewear designs (Alameda)
Jazz venue’s opening week packs in fans (SF Chronicle)
A new state zoning bill aims to speed building at BART stations (East Bay Times)
Berkeley Technology Academy left reeling after staff cuts (Daily Cal)
Video: Mayor visits encampment at ‘Here and Now’ statue (YouTube)
Rents increase in Berkeley while they decrease nationally (Daily Cal)
Another view of Elmwood (Oakland Magazine)
The Berkeley Wire: 03.06.18
