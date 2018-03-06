Bites: A Week of Women in Food, Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement, Mexico City-inspired lunch at Doña Tomás (Nosh)
Oakland Supper Club chef Monifa Dayo embarks on globe-trotting cookbook (East Bay Express)
Namu Gaji chef Dennis Lee joins Oakland Cannabis Company as edibles director (Eater)
‘Home away from home’: Brewed Awakening, family-owned coffee shop, celebrates 30 years (Daily Cal)
Broadway’s Copper Spoon now offers lunch (Hoodline)
Snapp Shots: In Berkeley’s famed food scene, all things must pass (East Bay Times)
Oakland candymaker invests in custom manufacturing line (San Francisco Business Times)
The Nosh Wire: 03.06.18
