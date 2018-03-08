First Look: dosa by DOSA brings big Indian flavors and decadent cocktails to Uptown Oakland (Nosh)
Nosh Box: As Irish as Kung Pao chicken (Oakland Magazine)
Likha to bring Filipino flavors to upcoming Emeryville sports bar Hometown Heroes (East Bay Express)
SoCal’s popular EMC Seafood coming to Concord (East Bay Times)
Celebrate Women’s History Month at these Bay Area women-owned restaurants (KQED)
East Bay tidbits, from a Mexico City Lunch Menu to Georgian Wine (Tablehopper)
The Nosh Wire: 03.08.18
