The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Mar. 9-11

WU MAN Pipa virtuoso Wu Man – called “a one-woman force of nature” by Gramophone – is known to Cal Performances audiences through her collaborations with Kronos Quartet and the Silk Road Ensemble. On Sunday, she returns to Cal Performances with the raucous folk music of rural Shaanxi Province, together with the Huayin Shadow Puppet Band. They perform lively stories of life in rural China, with shadow puppets, lutes, fiddles, wooden clappers and gongs. Sunday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m., Hertz Hall.

STAND WITH REFUGEES The local nonprofit 1951 Coffee Company’s name derives from the 1951 Refugee Convention, where the UN defined the first guidelines for refugee protection. The organization was founded to give refugees resettling in the Bay Area assistance in starting their new lives. It trains and employs refugees from, among other places, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Burma, Eritrea, Iran, Syria and Uganda. On Friday evening at the Brower Center, 1951 welcomes newly arrived refugees with a night of food and drink, including tipples from Fieldwork Brewing and Russian River Valley vintners, food from Old Damascus Fare, and a dessert bar by Third Culture and Firebrand Bakery. Friday, Mar. 9, 6:30 p.m., Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way.

KIZUNA DANCE New York City-based Kizuna Dance have their Bay Area debut Saturday at Shawl-Anderson Dance Center. The troupe’s work blends elements of breaking, house dance and capoeira with contemporary sensibilities. In the three years since its founding by artistic director Cameron McKinney, the group has performed in many festivals around the globe. Saturday’s performance includes three repertory works: “Koibito”, “Three Poisons”, and “Foretoken” (left). Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m., Shawl-Anderson Dance Center, 2704 Alcatraz Ave.

SHE SINGS SHOWCASE This weekend, the Women’s A Cappella Association (WACA) hosts its SheSings Vocal Festival. The highlight of the weekend-long festival is the Saturday evening SheSings Showcase, which features award-winning, internationally acclaimed groups from near — local Bay Area groups — and far. WACA’s dedication to diversity reveals itself in the eclectic mix of musical genres these groups celebrate, which can range from contemporary, to folk, to barbershop, to choral music. In the lineup on Saturday night at the Freight & Salvage: MoonCandy, Jazz Mafia’s Choral Syndicate, Honey Whiskey Trio, Vocal Rush and Divisi. Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

CAL TENNIS If you’re not heading to the southern California desert to see Serena Williams’ comeback, hop on over to the Hellman Tennis Complex on Saturday to see the Golden Bears take on UCLA (regular season matches are free admission). The Bears, a perennial national power, have been struggling through a losing streak before Friday’s home match against USC. Saturday, Mar. 10, noon, Hellman Tennis Complex.

