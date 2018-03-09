Meet Your Maker Ep. 3: Luke Janson and Hillary Rose Huffard of Roses’ Taproom

By Jason Hendardy

In this episode of Nosh’s video series, Meet Your Maker, we spoke to Luke Janson and Hillary Rose Huffard, the husband-and-wife team behind Roses’ Taproom in Oakland. Janson and Huffard first started as homebrewers but caught the beer-making bug that led them to start their own small-scale brewery. They opened Roses’ Taproom in July 2017 in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, wanting to create a tasting room that’s family-friendly and inviting to the community at large. Watch the video to find out more.

Roses’ Taproom, 4930 Telegraph Ave. (between 49th and 51st), Oakland

Related Stories