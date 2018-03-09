Meet Your Maker Ep. 3: Luke Janson and Hillary Rose Huffard of Roses’ Taproom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of Nosh’s video series, Meet Your Maker, we spoke to Luke Janson and Hillary Rose Huffard, the husband-and-wife team behind Roses’ Taproom in Oakland. Janson and Huffard first started as homebrewers but caught the beer-making bug that led them to start their own small-scale brewery. They opened Roses’ Taproom in July 2017 in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, wanting to create a tasting room that’s family-friendly and inviting to the community at large. Watch the video to find out more.

Roses’ Taproom, 4930 Telegraph Ave. (between 49th and 51st), Oakland