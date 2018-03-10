Man shot in South Berkeley on Friday

A man was shot Friday night in South Berkeley, authorities report, but he is expected to survive.

The Berkeley Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Russell Street, near California Street, for a disturbance at 11 p.m., said Lt. Andrew Rateaver.

When officers got to the block, they found a crashed vehicle as well as a man who had been shot in the hand. The victim’s age and city of residence were not immediately available.

Several cars in the area were also damaged by gunfire, said Rateaver.

One reader told Berkeleyside on Twitter at about 11:10 p.m. she “just heard a ton of police go by. Gunshots sounded like many pops then stopped briefly followed by more pops.” Another reader said she saw “At least 4 police cars just went speeding down California” Street.

Read more about gunfire in 2018.

Officers stayed in the area to investigate and identified at least two parties of interest, Rateaver said Saturday.

Officers will continue to investigate the case.

Friday’s shooting was the first of the year in Berkeley where a victim and crime scene were located. A 27-year-old man was killed, however, just over the Berkeley border in a shooting in North Oakland in early February.

There were also reports of gunfire in January and February, but no victims were found.

BPD asks anyone with information to call the department at 510-981-5900.

Hear gunfire in your neighborhood? Please let Berkeleyside know.