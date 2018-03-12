Check out this $9K a month rental in a John Hudson Thomas house (SF Gate)
He attends elite UC Berkeley but lives in a trailer with no heat (LA Times)
1951 Coffee Company holds benefit for refugee training (Daily Cal)
Walking tour app highlights Telegraph Avenues role in history (East Bay Times)
Group launches campaign to gather signatures for police oversight (Daily Cal)
This Berkeley street has become a natural wine oasis (Vogue)
Edible Excursions downtown Berkeley brunch tour (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 03.12.18
