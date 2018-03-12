Beckles hopes to take ‘corporate money free’ message to state Assembly

Richmond Vice Mayor Jovanka Beckles was part of the shift in Richmond’s political power over the last decade, when progressive candidates, under the banner of the Richmond Progressive Alliance, unseated council members supported by the local Chevron corporation.

“We changed this company town, and we put it back into the hands of the people by electing corporate money free candidates,” said Beckles.

Now, she’s hoping to carry that message to the state legislature.

“When we start electing corporate-free candidates, we can then have the kind of government that will be beholden only to the people and not corporations,” Beckles added. Drawing a line in the sand against corporate influence hasn’t been a uniform practice among Democrats in Sacramento. In recent years, landmark agreements to address climate change, affordable housing and infrastructure were all forged with compromises between progressive and more business-friendly Democrats. Beckles said she facilitates productive conversations every day in her work as a wrap-around mental health specialist, consulting with teachers, social service workers and parole officers. “But if what you’re telling me is going to hurt the majority of people who helped put me in that position, then I can’t support what you’re doing,” she said. Beckles campaign has been endorsed by Our Revolution, the group that spun out of Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, and she seems to be taking a page from Sanders’s small-donor playbook. Her overall fundraising last year trailed many of her Democratic challengers, but end-of-year filings show that more than three quarters of her donations were under $200, the highest percentage in the field. Another stat that could buoy Beckles’s organizing effort: 74% of her donations came from zip codes within the district, also the highest percentage in the race.