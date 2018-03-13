Steve Edmunds is the unsung hero of California wine (SF Chronicle)
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris to give Cal commencement address (UCB News)
Opinion: State incentives to build must safeguard against displacement (SF Chronicle)
UC Berkeley student evicted from Hayward trailer (ABC7 News)
La Cocina businesses take over Cal student dining room (SF Chronicle)
Alfred Twu, a designer, to run for District 8 City Council seat (Daily Cal)
Saba Mahmood, a scholar of modern Egypt, dies of pancreatic cancer (UCB News)
Transgender activist faces triple murder charges (SF Bay)
The Berkeley Wire: 03.13.18
