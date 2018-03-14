Restored Berkeley farmhouse on the market for $1.64M (SF Curbed)
Alta Bates Hospital CEO to resign amid closure controversy (Daily Cal)
Ann Coulter reflects on her UC Berkeley speech that wasn’t (SF Gate)
A Look Back: seagulls flock to repaired city dump (East Bay Times)
UC Berkeley among least safe college campuses, report says (Daily Cal)
Kitka brings mysterious folk opera to Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
Home surveillance camera leads to “peeping Tom” arrest (East Bay Times)
17 minutes of silence on Sproul Plaza for Parkland shooting victims (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 03.14.18
Restored Berkeley farmhouse on the market for $1.64M (SF Curbed)