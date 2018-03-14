Bites: More Filipino flavors come to East Bay, Homemade Café does dinner, Boichik Bagel pop-up (Nosh)
La Cocina businesses take over UC Berkeley Student Union dining room (SF Chronicle)
Steve Edmunds is the unsung hero of California wine (SF Chronicle)
Here are SF’s 2018 James Beard Award finalists (Eater)
In San Leandro, Moussaka Mediterranean Kitchen shines with refined execution (East Bay Express)
The Charlie Cart Project’s Carolyn Federman releases new cookbook for kids (East Bay Express)
Alice Waters: ‘Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook,’ Part 2 (Truth Dig)
The Nosh Wire: 03.14.18
