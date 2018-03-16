The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of March 16-18

GREGORIAN CHANTS AND HIP HOP Monotony won’t be an issue at Clerestory’s concert Saturday, as the nine-piece male vocal ensemble will present works ranging “from Gregorian chant and classic lullabies, to contemporary pieces.” The Bay Area group’s show, the last of its 12th season, is called “Dream States: Songs of Daring and Whimsy,” and aims to explore human consciousness. Tickets are $5-$25. Saturday, March 17, 8 p.m., David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way. Meanwhile, a very different kind of Bay Area music will be on display a few blocks away at Cornerstone, 2367 Shattuck Ave., where rapper Andre Nickatina, who became a local hip-hop mainstay in the 1990s, has a show. It’s sold out, but Cornerstone facilitates a “scalper-free” ticket exchange online.

SEED SWAP One garden, please, and make it to go. Berkeley’s Ecology Center promises seed-swap participants can “take home a whole new garden.” At the 19th annual event, hosted by Bay Area Seed Interchange Library, all kinds of plant seeds will be up for grabs, and permaculture and seed law experts will be speaking. Those who bring seeds to swap and a potluck dish get in free. Otherwise, there’s a $5-$20 suggested donation. The swap is Friday, March 16, 7-9 p.m., Ecology Center, 2530 San Pablo Ave., and volunteers can help sort leftover seeds at a pizza party Saturday, 12-3 p.m.