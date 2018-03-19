The 2018 Berkeleyside Summer Camp Guide is here!

There is no shortage of choice when it comes to summer camps in the Bay Area. But the most popular ones book up fast, so it’s never too early to plan where your kids will go. Berkeleyside’s 2018 Summer Camp Guide, published recently, and bursting with paid-for listings, is your one-stop shop to a great summer for your kids — and for you.

Camps have been shown to help improve kids’ health, improve their ability to get along with others, enhance thinking, problem-solving and resiliency skills, as well as boost self-esteem.

Whether you’re thinking theater or science, nature or music, coding, sailing or skateboarding, our directory of summer camps, with full details provided by the organizers, runs the gamut and offers something for every kid out there, whatever their interests.

The directory is broken out by style of camp, location and activities for your child. Check it out for an entrée into some amazing summer experiences for your kids.