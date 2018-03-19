Police respond to bank robbery attempt downtown

Police officers in downtown Berkeley are responding to a bank robbery attempt Monday afternoon, authorities report.

BPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said the report of the attempted robbery came in just before 2:40 p.m.

Frankel said the location of the robbery attempt was the 2300 block of Shattuck Avenue.

The suspect has thus far evaded capture, he said.

Officers on the scanner identified the location as the Chase bank in the 2300 block of Shattuck.

Bank robberies are rare in Berkeley, and have been on the decline. There were four in the city in 2013, none the following year, three in 2015, one in 2016 and one last year, according to BPD data.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.