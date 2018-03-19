Chris Polydoroff takes over Berkeleyside Instagram

Chris Polydoroff, a Berkeley-based photojournalist and video producer, has taken over Berkeleyside’s Instagram today.

Polydoroff, four of whose iPhone images are shown above, will post there for one week. (Follow Berkeleyside on Instagram so you don’t miss his posts.)

Polydoroff , a regular Berkeleyside contributor, can often be found wandering the paths of Tilden or the streets of his North Berkeley neighborhood. He plans to shoot all the images with his iPhone, and kicked off his takeover Monday morning by joining commuters at the North Berkeley BART station.

This is the third guest photographer Berkeleyside has hosted on Instagram. Our first was Pete Rosos, and he was followed by Kelly Sullivan, both of whose work also regularly appears on Berkeleyside.

We welcome this opportunity to showcase Polydoroff’s work. Don’t miss what he comes up with on our Instagram. And check out more of Polydoroff’s work on his website and personal Instagram account.