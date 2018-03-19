Video: Undocumented students find support at Berkeley City College

When Carolina Martinez began college, she had a difficult time navigating the school system. An undocumented immigrant who was learning English, she felt isolated on campus. Now, she has secured a visa and is in a better position — but she doesn’t want her Berkeley City College classmates to go through the ordeal she did.

Martinez has launched the Undocumented Community Research Center to provide legal support, counseling and scholarship assistance to undocumented students. Berkeleyside recently visited the student-run center on its first day in operation.