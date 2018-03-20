Missing boy, 8, has been found, say police

Update, 4:49 p.m.: Berkeley Police report that Duncaan Burdick has been found.

Original story: Berkeley police report that an 8-year-old boy was missing Tuesday. He was last seen at Malcolm X Elementary School at 1:30 p.m. going north on King Street.

Duncaan Burdick, 8, has blond curly hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue T-rex hoodie, khaki pants and black rain boots.

Malcolm X school is at 1731 Prince St. (at King Street) in South Berkeley.

In a Nixle alert released around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday the police asked anyone with information about Burdick to call 911 or the police non-emergency line 510-981-5900. Berkeleyside has contacted Malcolm X and Berkeley Unified and will update the story with new information if it is provided.