Judy Appel touts experience in education, vows to take on charters

You don’t have to talk with Judy Appel for long to figure out the issue driving her candidacy for Assembly in the 15th District.

“Education is really my sweet spot in this election,” Appel said. “My number one priority is education, so my first piece of legislation will be around education.”

Appel was first elected to the Berkeley Unified School District board in 2012, and she says her time on the board has cultivated a deep knowledge of school financing, including the Local Control Funding Formula that now dictates how districts get money from the state.

