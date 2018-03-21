Bites: Beer Baron is open, Michel Bistro to close, Agave Uptown free mole tasting (Nosh)
Battle of the khao mun gai: Hawking Bird vs Chick’n Rice (East Bay Express)
East Bay bakeries doing the rye thing (KQED)
Diablo Dish: Fat Maddie’s now open in Pleasant Hill (Diablo)
Oakland Eats: Pieology Pizzeria closes, Biryani Tika Kabab opens in Chinatown (Hoodline)
Oakland A’s to give plant-based burger its stadium debut (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 03.21.18
Bites: Beer Baron is open, Michel Bistro to close, Agave Uptown free mole tasting (Nosh)