Roll-over crash in northside Berkeley; no injuries reported

Update, 3 p.m. Police advise that streets have re-opened, though workers are still in the area. Motorist are advised to use caution, BPD said.

Original story, 12:50 p.m. Police and firefighters have responded to a vehicle that rolled over just north of the UC Berkeley campus not far from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

As of 12:40 p.m., police were on scene at Hearst Avenue and Highland Place, and some lanes were closed. Hearst becomes Cyclotron Road, which leads up to the lab, just east of Highland.

Berkeley Police Lt. Andrew Rateaver said no injuries had been reported, and there is no threat to public safety.

Motorists should avoid the area, however, police said.

Some lanes have been closed during the response: southbound Highland at Ridge Road; eastbound Hearst at Gayley Road, and westbound Hearst east of Highland.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.