UC Berkeley celebrates 150 years with bands, balloons and bears

Bands, balloons and bear imagery abounded on UC Berkeley’s campus Friday for the university’s 150th anniversary celebration. Alumni from years back — though nobody who was there during the March 23, 1886 founding was spotted — gathered at Haas Pavilion, and carried class banners in a procession. Berkeleyside contributing photographer Ted Friedman and other community members took these photos of the Charter Day event.

UC Berkeley Charter Day Alumni Procession #Berkeley150 pic.twitter.com/88JFzqtBK6 — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) March 23, 2018