Schools

UC Berkeley celebrates 150 years with bands, balloons and bears

By Berkeleyside staff
The UC Berkeley marching band performs on Charter Day. Photo: Ted Friedman

Bands, balloons and bear imagery abounded on UC Berkeley’s campus Friday for the university’s 150th anniversary celebration. Alumni from years back — though nobody who was there during the March 23, 1886 founding was spotted — gathered at Haas Pavilion, and carried class banners in a procession. Berkeleyside contributing photographer Ted Friedman and other community members took these photos of the Charter Day event.

UC Berkeley students, staff and alumni celebrate the university’s 150th birthday. Photo: Ted Friedman
Alumna Erin Dineen displays her class banner at Charter Day. Photo: @sflondongal
City Councilwoman Sophie Hahn (second from left) and other alumni at Charter Day. Photo: Ted Friedman