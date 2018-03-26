Here are all the Berkeleyside readers who have become investors — so far

Today Berkeleyside is publishing the full list of readers who have become investors in their local news site since we launched our direct public offering — the first news organization in the country to do so.

We thank and salute each and every one of you!

The good news is you too can join this illustrious group of pioneers who are demonstrating both that they understand the importance of independent, high-quality journalism, and are helping to prove that there is a new model to potentially help sustain local reporting nationwide.

We have just 18 days to go to reach our end-goal of $1 million. The direct public offering closes on April 12.

Momentum is building as we near the finish line. Since we began the final countdown one week ago today, several new investors have come on board, bringing the total from $893,000 to $964,000 from a total of 310 investors.

The list: Berkeleyside investors, as of March 26, 2018

Larry Abel Kenny Abiko Denise Abrams Denny Abrams Scott Adams Ron Adler Pat Adler Joey Alessi Marilee Jane Allan Gertrude Allen Donald Arbitblit Pat Ashbaugh Peter Ashbaugh Berit Ashla David Auslander Daryl Austern Abhijit Bagri Doris Balabanian Matthew Barmack Gibor Basri Carl Bass Skip Battle Donald Bellenger Jennifer Bellenger Judith Beltzer Joel Ben Izzy Jennifer Bennett Steven Berger Jerry Berkman Dorothy Berndt Deborah Black Susan Blew Daniel Bloom Judith Bloom Richard Bordow Liz Bordow Christina Boyer Linda Bradford John Brennan Paula Brinkley Jessica Broitman Dan Brotsky Shawna Brotsky Andrew Brown Judith Brown Shannon Brown Mark Burget Mary Beth Burnside Jerry Cain Franchesca Callejo Suzanne Holliday Calpestri Cristina Campbell Kate Campbell John Caner Laurie Capitelli Marilyn Capitelli Michael Caplan Ian Carswell Rana Cho Tim Choate Rishi Chopra Susan Choy Ronald Choy Max Christoff Marna Clark David Clore Raines Cohen David Cohn Jim Corr Mori Costantino Paul Cox Karen Coyle Nikolaus Crain Christine Crane Jeffrey Crosby Narsai David Venus David Philip Davis Ilana DeBare Brian DeFreitas Tim DeWolf Jeanne Dinkelspiel Pamela Dinkelspiel Steven Dinkelspiel Quinn Dombrowski Nicholas Dominguez Annette Doornbos Sheryl Drinkwater Jeffrey Edleson Ted Edlin Marilee Enge Louise Epstein Jacob Epstein Miranda Ewell Juan Ewell Rosemary Falanga William Falik Chuck Fanning Deborah Farb Chuck Farnsworth Elizabeth Farnsworth Rick Feldman Ann Fischer Hecht John Ford Jennifer Fosket Elizabeth Foster John Fox Andy Fremder Thomas Friedland Sandy Friedland Mary Friedman Stan Friedman George Frost Greg Fuson Joyce Fuson John Gage Judith Glass Alex Glass Timothy Glen Alley Norman Gold Jean Gold Cathy Goldsmith Steven Goldsmith John Gordon Kevin Gordon Jane Gottesman Alan Gould Gretchen Grant Dick Grant Dorothy Gregor Pamela Grossman Elmer Grossman Audrey Grubman Amanda Gutierrez Nicholaus Gutierrez Melinda Haag Margot Hackett Sharon Hahn Darlin Joan N. Hamilton Quentin Hardy Vanessa Hardy Susan Hartinger Shawn Hecht Frances Hellman Susan Helmrich Barbara Hendrickson Sharon Hern Robert Hetherington Sheila Himmel Adam Hochschild Arlie Hochschild Tom Hoeber Lisa Lum Hohmeyer Michael Hohmeyer Barbara Holzrichter John Holzrichter Susan Hone Matthew Houser Erika Houtz Walter Hubbard Paula Hughmanick Sheila Humphreys Connie Hwang Shirley Issel Meri Issel Scott James Naomi Janowitz Lynn Jehle Elisabeth Jewel Nathanael Johnson Joyce Johnson Carolyn Jones Charles Kahn Laurie Kahn Jennifer Kassan Lisa Katovitch Alan Kay Kiran Kedlaya Jesse Kellerman Brian King Alan Kittner Elissa Kittner Jason Koenig Felix Kramer Jackie Krentzman Lucy Kuntz Mary Kusmiss Carol Lashof John Lawrence Nancy Lawrence Melanie Lawrence Andrew Lazarus Jan Lecklikner Eleanore Lee Justin Lee Charlotte Lee Rochelle Lefkowitz Carole Leita Thomas Leonard Carol Leonard Clifford Leventhal Richard Levine Nora Levine Noemi Levine Deborah Lewis Dan Lieberman John Lineweaver Peter Loer Geoffrey Lomax Martin Lorber JoAnn Lorber Sangwei Lu Robert Luan Judith Lubman Stanley Lubman Bobby Lutzker Lisa Lutzker Jason March Helen Marcus David Margulius John Martinez Kimberly Martinez Piero Martinucci Susan Matthews Susan Mattmann David Mayeri Yoni Mayeri Michael McCutcheon Judith McEnroe John McGuinn Karen McGuinn Michael McGuire Teresa McGuire Stephanie McKown Carolyn McMillan Jack McPhail Susie Medak Angelito Dante Mejia Stephen Mendel Emily Mendel Meyer Sound Mary Michaels Robin Miller Tom Miller Richard Misrach Janis Mitchell Dennis Montali Mary Montali Don Moore Matthew Morse Mykael Moss John Moss Patricia Motzkin James Moule Katherine Moule Katharine Mountain Julie Nachtwey Richard Nagler Colleen Neff Jane Newman William Newton Doug Ng Evelyn Nussenbaum Bruce Nye Risa Nye Mike Olson Teresa Olson Amy Orton Eddie Orton Edward Oswalt Anne Pardee Stephanie Pardee Denny Parker Merrily Parker Denise Pinkston Robert Piper Diane K. Plank Michael Pollan Theodore Posselt Richard Price Johanna Pritt Jackson Pritt Dennis Puglisi David Rabuka Alan Ramo Mike Ranney Sarah Ranney Patricia Reedy George Rehm Sue Reinhold Rachel Resnikoff Peter Richmond Nancy Riddle Shari Rifas Denis Ring Sheila Ring Marilyn Rinzler Jose Ivan Rodriguez Gregory Rosen Nina Rosen Margot Rosenberg Ellen Rosenau Daniel Rossi Tracie E. Rowson Susan Rose Rubio Taly Rutenberg Alan Saldich Nancy Saldich Beth Sawi Linda Joan Schacht Reed Schmidt Sam Schuchat Margo Schueler James Sederberg Jane Sedonaen Carol Serkes Ira Serkes Robert Shafer Patricia Shanks Shalini Sharp Katrine Shelton Peter Shelton Lisa Sibony Henry Siegel Ellen Simms Jeffrey Sinsheimer Eric Sippel Ann Skartvedt Bernard Sklar Robin Sloan Robin Smith Marjorie Sperber Robert Stark Frances Smith Starn Richard Stern John David Strachan Eric Strauss Ruth Stroup Kyra Subbotin Brendan Sullivan-Sarinana Pat Sussman Peter Sussman John Tangney Marcia Tanner Ian Lance Taylor Alison Teeman Chris Thomas Sheryll Thomson Susanne Tilney-Peyton Alan Tobey Diane Tokugawa David Trachtenberg Janet Traub Emily Tucker Micki Turner William Turner Alfred Twu Sayre Van Young Marina Villers Barnett Fred Vogelstein Ayelet Waldman Dorothy Walker Wareham Development Mal Warwick Malka Weitman Dana Welch Vita Wells Leilee Weyerhaeuser Anne Whyte Nicholaus Whyte Wendy Williams Jessica Willow Blish Jane Wise Charles Wollenberg Julie Wright Robert Yagura Michael Yovino-Young Mitchell Zeemont

Some notes on the list

If you are an investor and your name is misspelt on this list, or you want to add a partner or spouse, or you are not on this list and believe you should be, please email publishers@berkeleyside.com, or call 510-671-0380, and we will look into it straight away. It’s possible we have made an error, for which we apologize in advance — and we will fix it. It is also possible you have not yet completed the paperwork for your investment, in which case we can help you do that and you will be included on our final list of investors, to be published after we close the direct public offering on April 12.

Why invest in Berkeleyside?