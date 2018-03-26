Where to eat when you have jury duty in Hayward (Nosh)
Owner of Elmwood’s newly opened In the Wood speaks on combating the revolving door of Berkeley’s restaurants (Daily Cal)
Route 123 paves the road for more food trucks in Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Why North Oakland’s Bar Underwood became Bar 41 (East Bay Express)
Downtown’s Tay Ho Restaurant & Bar is ‘as authentic as we can be’ (Hoodline)
Oakland may impose restaurant plastic straw limit (East Bay Times)
Stay Gold Deli opens second location for more BBQ sandwiches in Oakland (Eater)
Rice, pork belly, and rock ’n’ roll (San Francisco Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 03.26.18
