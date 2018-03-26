Remembering musician, teacher, activist Margo Shafer

Margo Louise (Woods) Shafer passed away peacefully at home in Berkeley, California, on Jan. 1, 2018, after a long illness.

Margo Shafer was born Jan. 25, 1945, in Richland, Washington, to W. Kelly and Lydia Woods. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1963, and from the University of Washington in 1968. In 1968 she married Samuel Robert Schultz, and, six years later, the couple changed the family name to Shafer.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Shafer, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Amanda Shafer, granddaughters Alanna and Daniella Shafer, and son Jeremy Shafer. She is also survived by her sister Linda Woods, brothers and sisters-in-law Keith and Leslie Woods and Neale and Marsha Woods, sister-in-law Nina Raskin, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many extended family members.

She was a student of anthropology and Far Eastern culture, cellist and teacher of music, visual artist, film librarian, student of many healing modalities, peace activist, immigrant sponsor, prisoner advocate, animal-rights activist, and a women’s and environmental advocate.

She was also a loving wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, mother, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, and grandmother.

Margo, you are sorely missed by your family and friends who will always feel and cherish your gentle and loving spirit.

There will be a memorial celebration of Margo Shafer’s life on Saturday, July 7 at 1 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley, 1 Lawson Road, Kensington, CA. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charitable fund of your choice.