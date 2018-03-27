Will universal basic income message resonate in liberal 15th district?

This story is part of a weekly series of profiles of candidates running for the 15th Assembly District. See all the KQED profiles and news about this race.

In the race for State Assembly in the 15th district, progressive principles that divide Democrats statewide, like single-payer healthcare, are widely embraced by candidates hoping to represent the East Bay at the Capitol.

But universal basic income? The idea of guaranteed cash from the government is a cause currently championed by just one of the 12 candidates in the race: writer and podcaster Owen Poindexter.

He says in an area that has spawned historic liberal initiatives like recycling and fair housing, candidates should be going beyond support for higher minimum wage, affordable housing and single-payer healthcare.