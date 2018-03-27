Update: Woman struck by train in Berkeley, killed

Update, 11:15 p.m. The Berkeley Police Department said officers were called at 9:52 p.m. to Gilman Street and the train tracks for a report of a cyclist who had been hit by a train. They found an unresponsive woman south of the intersection. Firefighters declared the woman dead at the scene. Union Pacific is investigating, said Lt. Angela Hawk of BPD.

Original story, 11 p.m. First-responders were called to West Berkeley on Tuesday night after a woman was struck by a train and killed, authorities report.

Berkeley Fire Chief Dave Brannigan said a woman was hit by a train at Gilman and Second streets. She was dead when firefighters arrived shortly after 10 p.m.

BFD turned over the scene to the Berkeley Police Department and Union Pacific.

Berkeleyside has asked both agencies for further information. This story will be updated if that information is provided.