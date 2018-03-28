Baby found dead on Berkeley shoreline near Tom Bates sports field

A man walking along the water near the Tom Bates Regional Sports Complex found a baby boy deceased on the West Berkeley shoreline on Tuesday afternoon, authorities report.

The pedestrian reported the discovery just before 2:40 p.m. Berkeley police and firefighters responded to the shoreline west of the sports field, which is between West Frontage Road and the San Francisco Bay at 400-408 Gilman St. The incident was broadcast over the police radio only as a suspicious circumstance.

Berkeley Police Lt. Kevin Schofield said the fetus was “fairly well developed,” with the umbilical cord still attached. He said authorities believe it likely washed up on the shore.

The Alameda County coroner’s office responded and recovered the body. A coroner’s investigation will take place next.

The Berkeley Police Department will also be in touch with other law enforcement agencies to alert them to the incident, Schofield said.

Tuesday night, not far from the sports field, a woman was killed when a train at Gilman and Second Street struck her. At this time, authorities say they have no reason to believe the incidents are linked.

The coroner’s office has custody of both bodies, Schofield said Wednesday morning.

The Union Pacific Police Department will handle the train fatality investigation, he said. Union Pacific has not responded to a Berkeleyside request for further information.