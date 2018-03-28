Shop Talk: Personal Pizazz; Yama Kids Yoga; Attorney IO

PERSONAL PIZAZZ A clothing boutique is set to open in the College Avenue space formerly occupied by Panache Hair Salon and followed briefly by the pop-up shop Sock Pop. The incoming Personal Pizazz is moving from its current location at 3048 Claremont Ave. in Berkeley, off the Uplands. The store sells clothing and accessories for men and women, focusing on classics with a twist. The current shop will close March 31 and reopen on College around April 5, though a firm opening date will be announced via Instagram. Owner Laura Leventer, who lives in the Elmwood neighborhood, wanted to keep her store in the area but felt she needed more foot traffic than she was getting on Claremont. “I am a firm believer in quality clothing that feels good, so I curate the collection with that in mind,” said Leventer, a former high school principal and administrator. “Shoppers can browse at their leisure, but I am always happy to help my customers find the perfect items to reflect their own personal pizazz.” Personal Pizazz, 2928 College Ave. (at Russell), Berkeley 94705. Tel: 510-529-4774. Store hours will be Tues. through Sat., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sun., noon to 6 p.m.

YAMA KIDS YOGA In the Elmwood space formerly home to Trickster, which closed in late December, comes an opportunity for kids to learn yoga. Beth Houghton and Iman Mills Gordon, co-owners of Yama Kids Yoga, developed the idea from Houghton’s Bendy Berry Yoga program, which she has taught in East Bay schools since 2009. Yama Kids Yoga will be the first studio in the East Bay devoted entirely to teaching yoga to kids. The studio space will offer classes for kids ages 2-18, as well as prenatal and mom-and-babies classes. The duo chose the Elmwood space because it’s centrally located and easily accessible by foot, bicycle and public transportation. “We fell in love with the space, the light and the neighborhood. We also felt that Elmwood, and Berkeley in general, is perfectly situated to serve all parts of the East Bay. Having grown up in the East Bay, we’ve both spent considerable time here over the past four decades,” Houghton said. The co-owners, opening their first business together, believe that yoga can help kids navigate a complex world. “We want to build community through classes, workshops and events that support kids, their parents and folks who would like to learn more about what yoga can offer,” Houghton said. A grand opening celebration is slated for April 14, with classes in the morning and a reception following from 2 to 4 p.m. Yama Kids Yoga, 2631 Ashby Ave. (below College), Suite A, Berkeley 94705. Tel: 650-520-1937. Classes will be offered Mon. – Fri., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat., 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Connect on Facebook and Instagram.

ATTORNEY IO A new start-up for law professionals has arrived in Berkeley. CEO Alexander Stern, an attorney and graduate of the UC Berkeley School of Law, also studied under faculty from UC Berkeley’s School of Information. During his studies, he recognized the importance of delivering quality access to justice to a wide variety of people. “We live in polarizing times,” Stern said. “The gap between the wealthiest Americans and the rest of the country continues to grow. It is essential for the public’s faith in our rule of law to promote not just access to the courts, but also access to real justice.” How does it work? IO is a computer science term meaning “input” and “output.” Attorney IO allows any lawyer to input legal documents for processing. The program then reviews millions of legal cases in order to find important patterns and connections, and outputs a selection of relevant data. The process aims to level the playing field by eliminating the need for expensive, large counsel to uncover applicable material for a case. The IO team currently operates out of a co-working space in Berkeley, offering free and low-cost options to pro-bono attorneys. The start-up also provides special deals to educational institutions and some organizations. For more information, visit the website at Attorney IO.

Shop Talk is Berkeleyside’s regular Berkeley local business column. If you’re a Berkeley business with news, or a Berkeleyside reader who has spotted a change in your neighborhood or on your travels, shoot us an email with the details at editors@berkeleyside.com. Read previous Shop Talk columns. And catch up with all food business news with our Nosh coverage.